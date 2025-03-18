Lahore: Describing the situation in the country as extremely worrying, Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the initiation of a greater dialogue.

In his message issued from Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters in Mansoura, Hafiz Naeem said that a greater dialogue should be initiated and an independent, autonomous and comprehensive policy should be formulated.

He announced that a conference of all stakeholders of Balochistan would be held in Islamabad on April 14, in which a charter of demands would be presented. Hafiz Naeem said that there is a need to create public trust in Balochistan.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said that the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan is harmful for both, talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan are inevitable.

He said that the land of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorism in Pakistan, a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the national elections, and decisions should be made on the basis of Form 45 instead of Form 47.