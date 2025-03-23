Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has said that he is demanding an account of the money he gave to Mustafa Kamal or Waseem Akhtar, the Sindh Governor is a big brother, I want to work with him for the city.

Talking to the media after visiting the Quaid-e-Azam’s shrine, he said that March 23 is important in the establishment of Pakistan as a commemoration of the Lahore Resolution, and we pay tribute to the Pakistan Movement and the founders of Pakistan on this day.

He said that people and nations associated with all the states of Pakistan visit the Quaid-e-Azam’s shrine, along with the Deputy Mayor and representatives of the City Council, and have come to renew their commitment to the objectives of the resolution.

He said that he has prayed that the dream of the workers of the Pakistan Movement and the Pakistan Movement can be fulfilled, that the coming times for Pakistan are better, that the state and law enforcement agencies and the government are bravely confronting terrorism.

Murtaza Wahab said that Ali Khorshidi is my friend the opposition leader, his job is to talk at the policy level and make laws, it is our job to do development work and we are working in some form or the other, we have brought back the old schemes that used to disappear and work is being done on them.

He said that our intention is to work, I will not comment on it, we are working and will continue to do so, the governor should not have made such statements.

The Mayor of Karachi said that they are asking for an account of the money given to Mustafa Kamal or Waseem Akhtar, they are going to spend 12 billion rupees on the Hub Canal out of 80 billion rupees for K-4, they are also spending 12 billion rupees from their annual development schemes, this work of 100 billion rupees has been done, my party is investing properly.

He said that Kamran Bhai, this is not right, spend 100 billion rupees, give a full account, resolve our issues with Port Qasim and other authorities, the governor is a man of good intentions, we should work, I want to work with him.

Murtaza Wahab said that the governor is my elder brother, I want to work with him for the city, the governor of Sindh can make history, if the chief minister on one side and the governor of Sindh on the other is giving funds, it will be great.

He said that I will not say that the governor has gone astray, he will take the entire 100 billion rupees and will give an account of every penny, national security is the most important, if the country remains safe, then we will all remain safe, members of parliament were called to the national security meeting, members of PTI did not go.

He said that personal matters cannot be given priority over the nation and the state. By boycotting the national security meeting, the PTI did not set a good example. Terrorism is a big challenge. The nation has controlled terrorism with great sacrifices. Once again, the state and the nation will work together and we will be able to eradicate this scourge forever.