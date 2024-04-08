Karachi: The Sindh government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The Sindh government has announced 4-day holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr, the notification of which has also been issued.

According to the notification, the Eid holidays will be from Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13.

It should be noted that the Meteorological Department has revealed the possibility of seeing the Shawwal moon on April 9.

The Department of Meteorology has made a prediction regarding the moon of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that the new moon will be born on April 8 at 11:21 pm and there are chances of the moon being visible on April 9.

On the other hand, the federal government has also announced a public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr from April 10 to 13.