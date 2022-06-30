Members of the committee noted that the same agenda had previously been debated in the Senate Committee on Interior, and that the positions of relevant departments were consistent. However, the goal of resuming the lawsuit includes a detailed discussion on violations of fundamental secured rights on humanitarian grounds, rather than politically motivated goals.

They also believed that no particular cases should be addressed and defended on political grounds, as this would be contrary to the spirit of the human rights committee.

Senator Walid Iqbal, chairman of the committee, stated that the topic was brought up to verify that state organisations worked in accordance with constitutional guarantees.