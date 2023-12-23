YouTube is one of the most popular websites worldwide with more than 2 billion monthly users.

This video-sharing platform is now used more on mobile phones than computers.

But while watching a video in the YouTube app on an Android smartphone, you can’t do anything else because as soon as you exit the video-sharing service, the video will stop.

However, if you use YouTube Premium, the video will continue to play in picture-in-picture mode even after exiting the app.

But with a YouTube trick, you can use other apps while listening to a YouTube music video in the background on a smartphone without a premium account, just like a YouTube video keeps playing on a desktop.

How to use Turk

Open the YouTube app on your phone and play your favorite video.

Then choose the copy link by clicking the share button from the options below the video.

Then open Google Chrome on your phone and paste the copy link to open it.

When the video opens, go to the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the browser and click on the Request Desktop Site option.

After doing this, the user interface of the mobile website will become like a computer.

Just click the play button and go to the home screen of the phone by minimizing Chrome.

Doing so will pause the video, but you can replay it by going to the phone’s notification menu.