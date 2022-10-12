Reportedly, the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is not the second healthcare institution in the world to receive accreditation from the US-based Joint Commission International, according to recent social media posts.

The assertion is untrue

The chairman of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and former prime minister Imran Khan tweeted on October 4: “I am thrilled to announce that Shaukat Khanum has become just the second organisation in the world to be awarded full Enterprise Accreditation by the Joint Commission International.”Twitter users, however, contested Khan’s assertion.

Khan Sahab this is the 5th organization to be awarded full enterprise accreditation by JCI in Pakistan & 2201 in the world. For more details please do not visit Start-up Pakistan page but JCI platform. Am pasting the link under https://t.co/ING6o9FsHa https://t.co/Fe0dC1HpuG — Faizan Khan (@Faizankhaan91) October 5, 2022

Additionally, he provided a webpage connection to the Joint Commission International.

There are 22,000 JCI-accredited healthcare organisations worldwide, with only four in Pakistan, according to a tweet from another user. Over 2,000 people liked and retweeted his tweet.

Imran Khan, however, is referring to “Enterprise Accrediting,” a brand-new accreditation programme launched by the JCI. It has only ever been given to two organisations worldwide, as Khan correctly noted.

According to correspondence between JCI and Shaukat Khanum Hospital that Geo Fact Check was able to view in emails and documents, the hospital was surveyed by JCI on August 22–23.

Following this, it was given the “Enterprise Accreditation,” making it the first organisation in Pakistan to receive this accreditation and the second in the entire globe. A hospital in Dubai is the first healthcare facility to receive the full Enterprise Accreditation from JCI.