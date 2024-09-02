It will not be right to take judges who have completed their tenure on an ad-hoc basis,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become the center of all political parties at this time

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics is succeeding, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become the center of all political parties at this time,

All the political parties are using the word “Zerik” for Maulana Fazlur Rehman,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has his own politics, he is not admitting to be with anyone yet,

Justice (Rtd) Wajihauddin’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

There have been two attempts before extending the term of the Chief Justice,

The first experiment took place during the reign of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which ended with the arrival of Zia-ul-Haq,

The second experiment took place during the Musharraf era, which was rejected by the elected assemblies,

Courts should do their work independently,

The temptation to extend one’s tenure in the judiciary is by no means right,

Decisions of the Supreme Judicial Council cannot be challenged according to the Constitution,

In the country’s economic situation, it is not appropriate to talk about increasing the number of judges,

The decision of the court is pending on certain seats and the Election Commission is not implementing it,

He should complete whatever period of service he has and go home with dignity,

There is no such thing as law left in Pakistan,

Leader PPP Qadir Mandukhel’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

There is no talk of power sharing with PML-N, leader

Qadir Khan Mandokhail

According to the constitution, a judge of the High Court for more than 15 years can be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court

Judges have also become fond of being discussed in the media like political leaders,

Are there not such judges in the High Court that retired judges had to be taken,

If there is an age limit for the appointment of judges, then is it compulsory to appoint overage judges as judges?

A bill has been presented in the National Assembly that extension should not be given to retired employees,

In many departments, retired officers are sitting on posts in the departments,

The decisions that the Supreme Court has to make must be within the constitution,

The Supreme Court gave 15 days instead of 3 days to those who were elected independently to join the party,

The right of review on the decision on specific seats is still reserved,

Implementing the decision is a different thing and criticizing is also our right,

There is no contempt of court law anywhere in the world,

Saw many times that the judges disrespected the lawyers in the full court,

President Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are friends,

PTI and JUI were opposing parties, now they should meet in public, no one has any objection,

I don’t think Maulana Fazlur Rahman will ally with PTI,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s seats were taken away by PTI, if the alliance is formed, against whom will the Tehreek run?

The bill that the government wanted was presented by JUI through Noor Alam,

What can be the meaning of presenting the government’s Mancha Bill through Noor Alam, l