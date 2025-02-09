Two years have passed since the renowned poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad, the architect of words, the magician of ideas, and the painter of emotions, left the world.

Amjad Islam Amjad was awarded the Presidential Medal of Excellence, Sitara Imtiaz, Nigar Award, and numerous national and international awards in recognition of his literary services.

Born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore, Amjad Islam Amjad combined his creative mind, the delicacy of poetry, the sweetness of prose, and the magic of drama to create a world whose echoes will be heard for centuries.

Amjad Islam Amjad’s plays Waris, Dehlizh, Fasar, Samundar, and Raat Din are not just stories, they are mirrors of reality in which the heartbeats of society can be heard.

Amjad Islam Amjad was a poet whose ghazals also had the delicacy of emotions and his poems reflected modern sensibility.

February 10, 2023, the day when this dervish-like poet and merchant of dreams passed away forever, but his words and thoughts still live on in the hearts of millions of fans.