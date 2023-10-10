This solar eclipse is called the ‘Ring of Fire’ and during this time the Moon will not be able to completely hide the Sun behind it: Meteorological Department

Karachi: The second and last solar eclipse of this year will take place on October 14.

According to astronomers, this solar eclipse has been named ‘Ring of Fire’ and during this time the Moon will not be able to completely hide the Sun behind it, so the outer part of the Sun will appear like a ring of fire.

Solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan: Meteorological Department

The Department of Meteorology says that the solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan, the solar eclipse will be visible in southwestern Mexico, various countries of Central America, while it will also be visible in central Colombia and northern Brazil.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the eclipse will begin on October 14 at 8:04 PM Pakistan time, the solar eclipse will reach its peak at 10:59 PM Pakistan time, and on October 15 at 1:55 PM Pakistan time. It will end in minutes.