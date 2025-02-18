Lahore: Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has said that the people who won the elections were defeated, the seat on which Shahbaz Sharif is sitting today is someone else’s right.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Lahore, he said that Pakistan is our country, which is a federation, here no one is anyone’s master or slave, our elders said that there should be one man, one vote, at the time of the formation of Pakistan, they said that the country should be on the model of a federation.

He said that our children were oppressed by imposing Section 144, despite the most unfavorable conditions, no slogans were raised against Pakistan, Pakistan’s army is our army, but it is the army of four districts, we should have a share in every institution of Pakistan.

He said that we want a Pakistan in which the constitution rules, it should not be like this that people who won the elections were defeated, it was said that our word has been reached that the establishment will give us a two-thirds majority, the seat where Shahbaz Sharif is sitting today is someone else’s right.

He said that the KJB experiments in the Soviet Union failed, you should not repeat them here, if Pakistan has to move forward, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Pashtuns will have to share in the right to rule, in the house where there is no agreement, there will be a fight and that is how the country is.