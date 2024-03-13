Islamabad: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the by-elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to the Election Commission, by-elections will be held on April 21 for vacant seats across the country.

According to Election Commission, by-elections will be held on 6 seats of the National Assembly, and 12 seats of the Punjab Assembly, while by-elections will be held on 2 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 2 seats of the Balochistan Assembly and one seat of Sindh Assembly.