OHANNESBURG, South Africa – 12 February 2021 – It’s the month of love and a good time to make choices that reflect who you are, what you want, and when it comes to a smartphone – how you want to live life. The Galaxy Z Flip offers a new spin on love –industry defining technology that has captured the heart of millions around the world. Those who use it are clearly enchanted by it. From taking selfies to video chatting with friends hands-free, the Galaxy Z Flip offers an entirely new kind of smartphone experience, and it’s all possible because of the one-of-a-kind Hideaway Hinge. Front, to back, top to bottom, open to closed, this is destiny, designed to fit seamlessly into your life, and even your pocket or purse. You could say its love at the first flip.

On the go, it keeps up with you

The Galaxy Z Flip not only helps you stay connected but also unleashes experiences to enhance your creativity, productivity and meet every moment. The Galaxy Z Flip’s Flex Mode unlocks all-new ways to capture, share and experience content. From video calls to selfies at all-new angles, Galaxy Z Flip is flexible enough to capture every second. The innovative Hideaway Hinge makes all the difference. When you hear the word hinge, you probably think of the simple component that lets a door open and close. The Hideaway Hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip is so much more than that. It’s an innovation marvel and the backbone of the device – it quite literally holds the entire smartphone. And because the hinge is tested to withstand 200,000 folds you can Flip away!

Because of this intelligent technology, you can take hands-free selfies and capture amazing experiences, like a romantic picnic or a big day out with friends, in a whole new way. And using split-screen with Flex Mode makes it easy to scroll through your favourite music, while you use the selfie camera to put on make-up, change or prep for work.

Video chatting is also made effortless. The intuitive technology allows you to focus on the conversation and enjoy chatting with friends and family, while your hands free to do other things, like cooking or toasting to a special moment.

When you’re out and about, Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go, from timed group shots to vivid night-time content. You can even create unique content for your social media feeds from the best angle, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding. You can also enjoy seamless video recording with a 16:9 ratio that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms.

Its technology, that feels like a personal assistant

From celebrities to CEO’s, to the many of us spending more time at home, we’ve recently had to blend our work and personal life. The Galaxy Z Flip helps you stay flexible, so you can effortlessly navigate what life brings these days. It’s all about getting the balance right. Galaxy Z Flip’s larger screen size opens up a world of opportunities to multi-task. You can do it all at once. You can level up your app game by having two open at once. Multitasking is even better on the massive 6.7″ screen with Multi-Active Window. It feels like you have a laptop hidden in a smartphone. You can even watch a meeting on the top half of the screen while taking notes on the bottom half. Those are just a couple of the many ways it helps make life more enjoyable. What’s not to love about that.

Created to fit into your life and pocket

Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. When opened, its screen size nearly doubles to reveal a stunning 6.7-inch display. With its stylish colour palette, sleek rounded corners and forward fold that closes with a satisfying snap, Galaxy Z Flip is sure to turn heads.

As a Galaxy device, Galaxy Z Flip also brings the Galaxy ecosystem into its brand-new foldable experience. It boasts flagship-level performance and features across its camera, display, battery and security. Made by Samsung it’s also ready to make the most of innovations such as Samsung Pay, which means this fashionable device is ready to shop safely and simply. Who needs a purse or wallet when the stylish Galaxy Z Flip is better suited to your pocket.

Clearly, when you use this device, you will feel like you are using something special – carefully considered design brought to life with technology that defies the laws of physics. It draws you in. So in the month of love why not open your heart to the heart of innovation – with the Galaxy Z Flip.

Protecting what you love is made easier with Samsung’s 24-hour Concierge

Galaxy Z Flip customers benefit from our specialised customer care services, designed to offer our best possible experience to our valued customers. Samsung consultants will be available 24/7 to assist customers with your enquiries

Screen Repair

Samsung Care+ for Galaxy Z Flip entitles customers to a one-time screen replacement within 1 year from the device purchase date*.

Door-to-Door Delivery

Samsung staff will pick up and deliver the Galaxy Z Flip for repair at customers’ convenience.

You can also enjoy other complimentary customer service benefit such as dedicated and priority service on the Premier Service Line 0860 726 7864.

For more information on the Galaxy Z Flip, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/support/galaxy-z-premier-service/