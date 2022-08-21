ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Sunday to pursue legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for making threats against a female judge and police officials on Saturday during a public rally in Islamabad.

Imran Khan had threatened to bring legal action against the female magistrate, deputy inspector-general, and inspector-general of Islamabad the day before for allegedly torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.At a public event in the F-9 park, he had declared, “We will not spare the IG and DIG.”

The former prime minister criticised Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry for approving Gill’s two-day physical remand last week at the request of the capital police, and advised her to get ready for her own case to be filed against her.

The PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F, and other parties strongly objected to Imran’s remarks about the female judge and Islamabad police officials in an united statement.According to the statement, Imran Khan frightened the female judge at the PTI rally by mentioning her name.