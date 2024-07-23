Everyone understands that commitment is the goal of stability, General (R) Abdul Qayyum

Terrorists are terrorists everywhere in the world, Ali Bukhari

Incidents of terrorism have increased in the country, General (R) Moinuddin Haider

ISLAMABAD:Leader PML-N General (R) Abdul Qayyum’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat

Terrorism is increasing and terrorists are attacking day by day

General (retd) Abdul Qayyum, there is an emergency situation in our country

Soldiers of Pakistan Army are giving testimonies, these soldiers are our asset,

How can we imagine Nuclear Pakistan without Army,

If necessary, DG ISPR holds a press conference,

General (Rtd) Abdul Qayyum, what DG ISPR can clear, political party cannot

In such decisions, Pakistan Army should get the support of the entire nation,

The whole world recognized that Pakistan defeated the terrorists

Who negotiated with the terrorists and brought them back to the country?

Abdul Qayyum raised a voice in the parliament to enact legislation to bring retired military officers into politics

I am proud to be a member of Muslim League-N and playing my role

There is a working relationship within political parties, boundaries should not be crossed

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Bukhari’s conversation with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme

There should be zero tolerance policy against terrorists, PTI leader

Defense analyst General (retd) Moinuddin Haider’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Terrorists are attacking the security agencies of Pakistan,

If the monster of terrorism is not controlled, investment will not come,

It was said that this will not be an operation, but an intelligence-based operation said

I must say that it is very important to take the whole nation along for the stability of determination

Terrorism cannot be controlled unless the entire nation supports it,

If the provincial government and the nation do not cooperate, there will not be any results for the sake of stability

It is a pity that all the political parties are not contributing to this important work,

Terrorism is not good for the country including politicians, people, General (Rtd) Moinuddin Haider

The issue was discussed in the National Security Council, all the chief ministers agreed to the stability,

Spreading disillusionment and spreading fake news should be eradicated,

What does the Form 47 government have to do with the people, it is a non-serious government, Ali Bukhari

People have so many problems that they don’t have time to think about big problems, SK Niazi

The people who thought the Messiah did not live up to their expectations, the people are disappointed, Khadim Ali Mandla

People don’t pay attention to politics, they just worry about spending their month,

The rulers are acting according to their mental level, the country is going towards destruction,

Ali Bukhari, founder of PTI, talked about bringing electronic machine only to stop election rigging

On February 8, people started the revolution by voting for the founder of PTI,

Form 45 is a legal system, recognized by political parties including government officials,

Only 4 constituencies were opened in 2013, all four constituencies were won by PTI,

The founder of PTI is true, the words of what is true must be bitter, Ali Bukhari