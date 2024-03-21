The ruling BJP in India has engaged in a systematic campaign of hate against Muslims, failing to take action to stop the militants of Hindutva and even fanning the fires of communal violence. About 25 individuals attacked 75 international Muslim students at Gujarat University on Saturday when they were praying taraweeh, shouting “Jai Shri Ram.” The crowd attacked, hurling stones and destroying personal belongings in the process, injuring numerous people. A small number of the vandals were taken into custody. It’s interesting to note that the UN had recognised the International Day to Combat Islamophobia just one day earlier. A resolution requesting “the appointment of a Special UN Envoy for combating Islamophobia” was passed. As stated by impartial UN experts, “We stand in solidarity with those who have suffered from violence, discrimination, intolerance, and violations, purely because they are Muslims.”

The things are going to get considerably worse for Muslims in India as the elections get near. Running for a third term in office on his unique Hindutva platform is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new normal is governmental apathy, Hindu religious chants are war cries, and mingled traditions have given rise to bloodshed. Society has become increasingly polarised under Mr. Modi’s leadership. As the BJP enters the election fray, atrocity incidents are rising to worrisome heights. The nation’s largest minority is becoming widely dehumanised and excluded as a result of the worsening socioeconomic status of Muslims. However, Mr. Modi’s stated goal of total minority isolation is undermined by his prior record and current policies of repression and apathy. Even though the BJP government is arrogant about its majoritarian voter base, until institutional participation mechanisms to check injustice are put in place, every instance of cruelty towards communities will be perceived as a failing of the state. Indians must consider the negative effects of their endangered diversity. Phrases such as “Hindu rashtra” laced with bravado are toxic to social justice.