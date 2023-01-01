The resolution against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories was approved by a majority vote in the United Nations.

According to the Palestinian media, 87 votes were in favor of the resolution and 26 were against it in the United Nations General Assembly, while 53 countries were absent from the voting.

Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Russia, China and other Muslim countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Israel, America, Britain and other European countries voted against the resolution.

India, France and Japan were among the countries that did not participate in the voting.

It should be remembered that Israel captured occupied Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The resolution requested the International Court of Justice to give an opinion on the legal consequences of the violation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination by the Israeli occupation, settlement and invasion of the Palestinian land.