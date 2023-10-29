In a significant move, the Government of Pakistan has embarked on a mission to
overhaul the country’s gas pricing structure. The primary aim is to strike an
equilibrium between safeguarding the interests of the less privileged and fairly
sharing the cost among the affluent citizens. It is a conscious effort to ensure that
marginalized and underprivileged sections of society are not disproportionately
burdened by the revised tariffs, while also standardizing gas rates across diverse
regions of Pakistan.
This transformation also marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s
energy landscape, as it seeks to eliminate the longstanding issue of circular debt,
enhance fairness, and ensure a sustainable energy future for the country.
Approximately 57% of domestic gas connections fall within the protected
category for whom a fixed monthly bill of Rs. 400 has been introduced. This move
guarantees that the monthly gas expenses for protected consumers do not exceed
Rs. 900, even for those consuming up to 0.9 hm3 per month. In comparison, the same
amount of LPG costs almost Rs 18,000/-
It is equally important to highlight that only 30% of households in Pakistan
have access to piped gas while 70 % rely on alternative energy sources such as
LPG, biomass, wood, and cow dung in rural areas, with some exceptions. So this price
hike does not have a major effect on the poor and under-privileged class.
The government has not increased rates for tandoors to ensure the availability of
cheap bread to the poor. Similarly, to facilitate farmers, the fertilizer industry has also been
exempted from these tariffs.
The necessity for revising gas prices becomes evident when we consider the
annual increase in circular debt, which amounts to a staggering Rs. 400 billion due
to gas imports. It is equally important to mention here that Pakistan’s gas reserves are
depleting annually at the rate of 5 to 7 % thus necessitating the import of expensive
gas. The past governments in order to attain their undue political objectives did not
correspondingly increase gas prices to favor its cronies which resulted in a huge loss to
the national exchequer. With new regulations, not only will there be no further increase in
circular debt, but the proposed measures are also expected to address and mitigate
existing debt, which had grown to an alarming PKR 2.1 trillion.
Furthermore, the survival and growth of Pakistan’s energy sector largely depend
on the discovery of new reserves and the development of existing ones. This, in turn,
necessitates correct pricing mechanisms that can sustain the industry and incentivize
exploration.
Disparity in gas prices across different regions of Pakistan has been a
contentious issue. For instance, Punjab has been paying the full price of Re-gasified
Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), which stands at around Rs. 3,500 per mmBtu, while
Sindhs industry pays only one-third of that price – Rs. 1,100 per mmBtu for export-
oriented industries and Rs. 1,200 per mmBtu for non-export sectors. The recent
pricing revision seeks to address this disparity by narrowing the gap between the North
and South.
Additionally, the new pricing structure has rectified the anomaly of different gas
rates applicable to old and new customers. Existing connections are charged natural
gas rates, while new connections pay RLNG rates. The new pricing ensures equal
rates for all regardless of the type of connection thus alleviating the burden on new users.
Yet, it’s essential to ensure that Pakistan’s industry remains competitive on a
global scale. Despite the necessary price adjustments, Pakistan& gas rates are still
lower than those in countries like India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, thus safeguarding
the country’s industrial competitiveness on the international stage.
This transformative step is not just about safeguarding the poor; it is about
reinvigorating the nation’s energy sector, promoting efficient utilization of resources, and
ensuring the long-term availability of this finite natural resource. Pakistan’s journey
toward a fairer, more sustainable energy future is underway, and it is poised to address
the incessant rise in circular debt, offering respite to the nation; ‘s energy sector and its
economy. This is a move that symbolizes the government’s commitment to equitable
energy provision and fiscal responsibility, setting the stage for a brighter and more
sustainable future for Pakistan.
Written By: Ifra Zahid
Read Also :
Israeli actions could lead to a wider and more dangerous conflict, Pakistan warned