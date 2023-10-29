In a significant move, the Government of Pakistan has embarked on a mission to

overhaul the country’s gas pricing structure. The primary aim is to strike an

equilibrium between safeguarding the interests of the less privileged and fairly

sharing the cost among the affluent citizens. It is a conscious effort to ensure that

marginalized and underprivileged sections of society are not disproportionately

burdened by the revised tariffs, while also standardizing gas rates across diverse

regions of Pakistan.

This transformation also marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s

energy landscape, as it seeks to eliminate the longstanding issue of circular debt,

enhance fairness, and ensure a sustainable energy future for the country.

Approximately 57% of domestic gas connections fall within the protected

category for whom a fixed monthly bill of Rs. 400 has been introduced. This move

guarantees that the monthly gas expenses for protected consumers do not exceed

Rs. 900, even for those consuming up to 0.9 hm3 per month. In comparison, the same

amount of LPG costs almost Rs 18,000/-

It is equally important to highlight that only 30% of households in Pakistan

have access to piped gas while 70 % rely on alternative energy sources such as

LPG, biomass, wood, and cow dung in rural areas, with some exceptions. So this price

hike does not have a major effect on the poor and under-privileged class.

The government has not increased rates for tandoors to ensure the availability of

cheap bread to the poor. Similarly, to facilitate farmers, the fertilizer industry has also been

exempted from these tariffs.

The necessity for revising gas prices becomes evident when we consider the

annual increase in circular debt, which amounts to a staggering Rs. 400 billion due

to gas imports. It is equally important to mention here that Pakistan’s gas reserves are

depleting annually at the rate of 5 to 7 % thus necessitating the import of expensive

gas. The past governments in order to attain their undue political objectives did not

correspondingly increase gas prices to favor its cronies which resulted in a huge loss to

the national exchequer. With new regulations, not only will there be no further increase in

circular debt, but the proposed measures are also expected to address and mitigate

existing debt, which had grown to an alarming PKR 2.1 trillion.

Furthermore, the survival and growth of Pakistan’s energy sector largely depend

on the discovery of new reserves and the development of existing ones. This, in turn,

necessitates correct pricing mechanisms that can sustain the industry and incentivize

exploration.

Disparity in gas prices across different regions of Pakistan has been a

contentious issue. For instance, Punjab has been paying the full price of Re-gasified

Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), which stands at around Rs. 3,500 per mmBtu, while

Sindhs industry pays only one-third of that price – Rs. 1,100 per mmBtu for export-

oriented industries and Rs. 1,200 per mmBtu for non-export sectors. The recent

pricing revision seeks to address this disparity by narrowing the gap between the North

and South.

Additionally, the new pricing structure has rectified the anomaly of different gas

rates applicable to old and new customers. Existing connections are charged natural

gas rates, while new connections pay RLNG rates. The new pricing ensures equal

rates for all regardless of the type of connection thus alleviating the burden on new users.

Yet, it’s essential to ensure that Pakistan’s industry remains competitive on a

global scale. Despite the necessary price adjustments, Pakistan& gas rates are still

lower than those in countries like India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, thus safeguarding

the country’s industrial competitiveness on the international stage.

This transformative step is not just about safeguarding the poor; it is about

reinvigorating the nation’s energy sector, promoting efficient utilization of resources, and

ensuring the long-term availability of this finite natural resource. Pakistan’s journey

toward a fairer, more sustainable energy future is underway, and it is poised to address

the incessant rise in circular debt, offering respite to the nation; ‘s energy sector and its

economy. This is a move that symbolizes the government’s commitment to equitable

energy provision and fiscal responsibility, setting the stage for a brighter and more

sustainable future for Pakistan.

Written By: Ifra Zahid

