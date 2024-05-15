ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved the amendments to the Tosha Khana Gift Laws.

According to the announcement, under these amendments, the recipient of the gifts will not keep the gifts, the gifts will be kept in a prominent place in the building premises of the recipient’s institution while proper records of shields, souvenirs and other gifts will be kept.

The Cabinet has decided to increase the remuneration of the private sector expert who assesses the gifts.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved the Tosha Khana Policy 2023 under the PDM government.

Under this policy, the president, prime minister and cabinet members were prohibited from receiving gifts worth more than US$300. Gifts below US$300 can be received by paying money under the prevailing procedure.