Rawalpindi: The reasons for the rejection of the nomination papers of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq have been revealed.

The Returning Officer, Nazrah Ali, provided Sheikh Rashid with copies of objections on his papers, according to which Sheikh Rashid Ahmed did not provide complete details of his assets.

According to the Returning Officer, the asset value declared by Sheikh Rashid is not consistent with the investment.

Sheikh Rasheed did not even pay the rest house bill of Murree Forest Department, Sheikh Rasheed stayed in the rest house from 4th to 9th September 2022 without payment, Sheikh Rasheed owes government bill of Rs 3 lakh 22 thousand.

Nomination papers of several leaders including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood, Akhtar Mengal, Sheikh Rashid were rejected

An objection has also been raised on Sheikh Rasheed’s nomination papers that he bought land in Mauza Syal but did not disclose it in the returns.

According to the Returning Officer, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq did not submit his wife’s tax returns, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq also failed to provide complete details of his assets.

It should be noted that the nomination papers of Sheikh Rasheed from NA-56 and Rashid Shafiq from NA-57 were rejected.