The Jardanwala incident made the heart sad. As a Muslim, as a Pakistani and as a human being, it is heartbreaking to see this incident from any point of view. We used to say about Modi’s India that atrocities are being committed on minorities, especially Muslims, but what has happened in our own Pakistan?

A few people were accused of blasphemy, according to reports, the police also registered an FIR, but a mob was incited and thrown out, which without thinking, burnt fifteen churches, destroyed the houses of the Christian community in the area. . As Honorable Mufti Taqi Usmani said on this occasion, “This incident is a shame for the entire nation. If someone does something insulting, there is a legal remedy, but the response is to burn churches or kill peaceful Christian citizens.” Harm of any kind is highly condemned and there is no scope for such actions in Islam. ”

When in Sweden, Denmark or any other western country, an insulting act is done regarding Islam and Muslims, how much our heart hurts, how much we suffer and we always say this while condemning such incidents and calling for their prevention. Our religion does not allow us to have any such attitude towards other religions or their followers and this is the truth.

But despite this truth, why did the incident of Jaranwala happen?? This is not the first incident, it has happened in the past as well. Why have we aligned ourselves with Modi’s India, when our Islam teaches us to protect minorities, their places of worship and provide for their rights.

Now with which mouth will we talk about the atrocities on Muslims in India? Whenever such an incident occurs, there is a reminder from the government and others that such an act is against Islamic teachings. On this occasion, Islamic teachings are also referred to, but the work that should be done, the major disease in us that needs to be treated, is not done.

That disease is the lack of training and character building in the society, due to which we are suffering from such a deterioration that no effort is being made to stop it and due to which we are facing the worst moral and social decline and we see that every day. And one hears that humanity should be ashamed.

Is there a system of education and training of the Islamic teachings that are talked about in our society? Does our state, government, politics, democracy, educational institutions, madrassas, mosques, family, society, media even have an iota of awareness that due to the lack of training and character building we have become a victim of moral bankruptcy. In fact, it is the disease that is the root of all our disorders.

Is the cruelty that happened to an innocent young maid in Ranipur possible in a society where there is a trend of training and character building along with Islamic teachings? Where good manners, kindness and compassion for children are taught and there is a system of training society based on this, can a judge or his family even a common person subject a young maid to the worst torture?

Where, due to a lack of training and character building, all kinds of defects are common, and evils and crimes are spreading, if the punishment and punishment system is also ineffective, then the result is the same as what we are facing in Pakistan. There is a society where the dignity of our girls is not protected in higher educational institutions, if a woman goes out, she is harassed, cases of child abuse are common, and all kinds of dishonesty, adultery, recommendation, bribery, and bullying. Fraud has become customary, here the oppressor is safe and the oppressed is unsafe, there is no shame in lying, or cheating. In such a situation, one tragedy after another is waiting. Neither the oppressor is punished nor any steps are taken to cure the real disease of the society and thus we are on the journey of degradation with each passing day.