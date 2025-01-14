Lahore: Uzma Bukhari said that the Punjab Governor has no work to do, so he keeps on showing off, he will not let the conspiracy to fight succeed, the gold mine has been confirmed, and he will give good news in a month.

While giving a briefing on the cabinet meeting, Uzma Bukhari said that the 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet was held today, which had 88 points, the cabinet has approved the Hindu Marriage Act. There is great news for the minority, first the Sikhs made my act, today the Hindu-Sikh Marriage Act has been approved.

She said that the cabinet has approved a Punjab Finance Business of its kind in Punjab, the easy business card will provide a loan of three crore rupees without interest and free land will also be provided, land on government land without lease and three crore rupees will be given to the youth.

The Information Minister said that the youth who were used for chaos will now be given full feasibility for easy business, one lakh small startups are to be started, and medium-sized startups will also be started, 28 electric buses will reach Lahore in two to three days, which will be seen on the roads of Lahore. Charging stations will be built for buses, new depots will be built for double-decker buses.

He said that the real youth of Pakistan, who want the development of Punjab, are currently pinning their hopes on Maryam Nawaz, while Maryam Nawaz is working, the youth of other provinces are also wishing that their Chief Ministers were like Maryam Nawaz.

Uzma Bukhari said that the Punjab Chief Minister has approved doubling the journalist support funds for the treatment of journalists or for their marriage in the cabinet meeting. The dialysis program was approved, which was previously seven lakh rupees, but now it has been increased to one million rupees.

She said that a special court will be established for overseas Pakistanis. The Zakat charity of overseas Pakistanis was used to create chaos, but Maryam Nawaz tried to provide relief to their problems.

The Punjab Information Minister said that if the founder of PTI will not open his eyes in the morning, then what is the fault of the courts? There is a one hundred and ninety million pound open and shut case. There was talk of using religious cards to punish. If so much religious education was being given, then the controversial thing was approved in a closed envelope.