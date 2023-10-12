In the past, the Supreme Court interfered in cases under Article 184-3 which it should not have: Senator Ali Zafar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Ali Zafar has confirmed the court decision in favor of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

Talking to the Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said he is ready to transfer his powers.

He said that in the past, the Supreme Court intervened in such cases under Article 184-3 which it should not have done, some such decisions have also damaged the economy.

Senator Ali Zafar added that it is a welcome thing that now the Chief Justice will decide on the issue of Article 184-3 through consultation and an appeal can also be filed against the decision.

The decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the Practice and Procedure Act rejected the petitions against the Act

He said that this law would not apply to past cases including the Panama case, this law will not benefit any particular person.

The PTI leader said that we have raised the issue of the level playing field with regard to all political parties and especially Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf before the Election Commission.

He said that the Election Commission has noted our point and has assured to remedy it.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court Full Court rejected the petitions against the Act while upholding the Practice and Procedure Act, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa while delivering the verdict said that he apologized for the delay as the matter was very technical, first today’s order. I will read it.

The judgment held that the ratio of 5-10 upholds the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

Justice Ijazul Hassan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed opposed the Act. At the same time, the rest of the judges ruled in favor of the Act and rejected the petitions against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

