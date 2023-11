KARACHI: The index reached its highest level at the start of business in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The first day of the business week on Monday was a positive day for the stock exchanges and the 100 index closed up 724 points at 59,811, the highest close of the index till November 27, 2023.

On Tuesday too, the Pakistan Stock Exchange had a positive start to business and the index saw a rise.

The 100 index gained 822 points during the trading session, taking the index to 60633.