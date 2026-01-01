Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has pointed out that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is not getting the necessary weapons and facilities to fight terrorism and said that our province is now facing Indian-backed terrorism from the Afghan border.

According to a statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s Office, the participants of the 18th National Workshop Balochistan visited the Governor House Peshawar. The delegation comprising the participants of the National Workshop Balochistan was led by Brigadier Bilal Ghafoor.

The participants of the workshop included students and faculty members of various universities of Balochistan. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the participants of the workshop on their arrival at the Governor House Peshawar and extended New Year greetings.

The participants of the workshop asked the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa questions on various topics including law and order in the province, university affairs, development of the education sector and steps taken to eliminate terrorism, and natural resources of the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have a common culture, both provinces are facing security threats due to their connection with the Afghan border, the funds received in the fight against terrorism have not increased the capacity of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is a brave and highly professional force, unfortunately the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has not received the weapons and facilities required to combat terrorism, our province is now facing Indian-backed terrorism from the Afghan border.

He said that all the political leaders of the province are worried about the situation of unrest in their respective areas, intelligence-based operations are very important for lasting peace, if there is no intelligence operation, how can terrorists be eliminated.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that unfortunately, hate-based propaganda is being spread against the security institutions, which is regrettable, political fight should be fought within the political sphere.

He said that the names of Afghan citizens have come up in several terrorist incidents in the province, along with terrorism, the province had to face the dangerous effects of climate change last year.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that serious attention and concrete measures are needed in the education sector in the province. A huge amount of 4 billion was allocated in the budget for the fiscal year for 34 government universities of the province. If the universities do not get the required funds, how can educational results be achieved?

He said that the province is not getting any benefit from the production of oil, gas and electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Instead of solving the problems, we are confusing them further.

He said that today, heads of state and leaders of other countries of the world are visiting Pakistan. All classes, including the business community, should benefit from the visits of world leaders and at the global level, we have succeeded in excellent diplomacy at this time.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that there are vast opportunities for hydel power in the province, educated youth are a valuable asset of the country and nation, it is the youth who can take this country forward with their education and positive thinking and abilities.