Seeing the problems of Pakistan’s biggest economic hub, Karachi, the provincial government ministers have now also been forced to admit that there are many channels in the city and especially due to the problems of the roads, the citizens are suffering. Captain Younis Khan, who made Pakistan the world champion a few days ago, also lamented the condition of the city and said that seeing the condition of Karachi, I feel like I live in Mohenjo-Daro, the city is really being abused, Karachi is like this. Never seen the condition before.

Unfortunately, neither the federal nor the provincial government seems serious about solving the city’s problems. This city gave a huge mandate to Tehreek-e-Insaf during the previous government period and Imran Khan as the Prime Minister announced a budget of billions of rupees for the city, but he failed to change the condition of the city.

The Pakistan People’s Party, which has been ruling the province for the past 15 years, also claims to control Karachi, but does not seem ready to give anything to the city. In the past, the provincial government used to declare the local government responsible for solving the city’s problems, but this time, despite the fact that the mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi belong to the PPP, the problems of the citizens are increasing instead of decreasing.

In the recent elections, the citizens of Karachi gave the mandate to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement thinking that it would solve their problems, but despite being the main ally of the Muslim League (N) in the federal government, the MQM has not yet solved the main problems of the city. It has failed to do so.

Before the general elections in Pakistan, all political parties present their manifestos, which usually emphasize basic needs like bread, cloth and housing. New voter lists were drawn up on the basis of a new census conducted in the country ahead of the general elections on February 8, which saw an increase of 22.26 million new voters compared to the 2018 general elections. Since the role of the youth generation in the 2024 general elections was of utmost importance, that is the reason why big claims and promises were made to the youth in the election manifestos of all the political parties.

MQM-Pakistan, the party that won the most national and provincial assembly seats from Karachi in the recent elections, in its election manifesto asked the youth of Karachi about education, health, employment, economy and the situation of law and order in the city. Dozens of promises were made, but despite being the main coalition party of the federal government, according to the youth of Shahr Quaid, MQM has disappointed them.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, more than 56.8 million voters in the country are between the age of 18 to 35 years and this number is 44.2 percent of the total voters.

According to the report released by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PLDAT) regarding the general elections 2024, the overall voter turnout was lower than the previous election, but the youth turnout increased. In these elections, the turnout of young voters was higher than the overall voter turnout (47.6 percent). The turnout of young voters was 48%, which is the highest turnout of youth in the country’s history. The youth voter turnout in the 2018 general elections was 37 percent.

Some important points of the manifesto presented by MQM:

• By earning 100 billion dollar foreign exchange through youth, a practical formula will be made to free Pakistan from the clutches of IMF and World Bank.

• To restore the self-respect of the nation, instead of income support program, income generation program will be implemented.

• Pakistan’s economic engine will take Pakistan out of economic crisis by investing in ‘Karachi’.

• Provide food items at subsidized prices to the urban poor.

• Law and order situation will be controlled through community policing in cities and tehsils.

• 3 constitutional amendments will be made to achieve district autonomy.

A project to make the youth economically independent

MQM Pakistan Digital Co-Chair and CEO-N Nadir Qureshi says that MQM’s main aim is not only to provide education but to make them skilled so that they can become economically strong and stay at home. Earn dollars easily. He said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan organized a youth convention at the Expo Center in Karachi to empower the youth in which it was announced to provide a platform to the youth to do their own business instead of looking for a job. In this program, startups named ‘100 Ideas’ were introduced after support from IT experts.

MQM Member National Assembly Sabin Ghori said that apart from online courses, we have signed an MoU with a Chinese company under which the youth will be given a 3-year diploma, in which they will spend the first two years. will get his education from Nazir Hussain University and then he will be sent to China for one year, after which he will also be given a job and this is included in the agreement.

“Despite the claims of reduction in inflation, the public’s anxiety has not decreased.”

According to the survey conducted by Voice of America through the international organization ‘Apsos’, 70 percent of the youth believe that the biggest challenge in the country at the moment is inflation. Apart from this, the youth described unemployment, poverty and corruption as other major problems of the country.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, a 30-year-old youth working in the private sector, says that MQM paid tribute to the Prime Minister for the reduction in inflation in the past few days, but I want to ask that at this time inflation and unemployment are the most important. There is a big chainage, then why is it being used as an excuse to reduce inflation? Let’s assume that the data of the institutions related to inflation are correct, but the fact is that inflation is still at its peak, the basic food items are also beyond the reach of the poor, except for the reduction in the price of flour and food items. The prices are still skyrocketing. The prices of milk and vegetables are in front of everyone and even if the prices of some items are reduced, people are being forced to pay electricity and gas bills. He said that if the government examines the problems of the common man in practice instead of the reports of the agencies, perhaps it will also recognize this fact.

Talking about inflation and unemployment, Sabin Ghori said that due to the country’s economic situation, the IMF program is our compulsion, otherwise we will go towards default and this is the reason why the government has to close PWD and other institutions. Or having to take difficult decisions like mergers. However, MQM is playing its role in this, it is sitting in the standing committee and the cabinet and giving its suggestions for reforming this difficult situation, such as the employees of utility stores will be fitted to other institutions and we have our say. They are also in a position to persuade. We are discussing issues that directly benefit the people. We have also discussed terminating the previous contracts with IPPs and entering into new contracts to reduce the cost of electricity.

Citizens of Karachi believe that MQM was the largest political party in Karachi when it actually raised its voice on other public issues including electricity, water, sewage, now MQM has a short existence, in areas where members The infrastructure chosen there can only justify or guarantee this success. Despite the importance of alliance in many governments with the federation and changing the scenario with your vote on important occasions, no value is seen within the MQM, which is mainly due to differences between them and on some occasions MQM protests and various issues. But raising voice is nothing but mere publicity.

Unfortunately, no party has been able to approve any major project for Karachi during the last few years. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected from this city and PTI emerged as the largest party in Karachi, but despite this, the city did not get any project. It seems that the country’s leaders do not care about Karachi. This is the sugarcane from which all the juices are being distilled, that too by grinding and crushing in machines, but no one is ready to give anything to it.

The security situation of the city is also in front of everyone. The incidents of street crime are continuously increasing. Apart from taking away bikes, mobile phones, cash from the citizens, their lives are also being deprived, but the elected representatives of the city and the provincial government remain silent spectators.

The MQM Member of National Assembly admitted the failure to solve the problems of the city and said that in the PDM government we had only 7 seats and they were very important but despite that we had to play the role we were supposed to play. failed to do but this time we will definitely fulfill the investment in the city that we have announced in our manifesto and in this regard, Muslim League (N) has ‘K4’ and ‘KCR’ for the infrastructure of Karachi. Like promised budget for the project. Also, when MNEs get development funds, you will see work happening in the city. Elections are only a few months away, in the next few years you will see a clear change in Karachi.

“Constitutional Amendment Bill on Empowerment of District Governments”

In its manifesto, MQM Pakistan has also promised to make 3 constitutional amendments to achieve district autonomy. (In the first amendment, constitutional protection is sought to strengthen local and city government. Under the second amendment, local government departments should be listed in the constitution. The third amendment is that there should be no general elections before local elections.)

He further said that to solve the problems of Karachi, we have presented the bill related to the city government about 10 days ago and in this regard we not only have the full support of the Muslim League (N) but also in persuading the ruling party, the People’s Party. She will support us, apart from this, negotiations are going on with PTI and JUIF along with PPP.