The IMF can also be approached again on the energy issue, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Editor in chief Pakistan group of News paper and Chairman Rozenews Sk Niazi

While talking in his renowned talk show he said that .The problem of electricity bills is tantamount to pushing the country into a serious problem,

Every day the protest on electricity bills is getting fiercer and fiercer. The question is whether the caretaker government will be able to handle the setup for long At this time, it is very important to have new elections and an elected government. The free units given to the officers should be abolished, Power distribution limits should be fixed

Leader PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

We have had several questions regarding constituencies, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Conducting elections within 90 days is indeed a requirement of the constitution Political parties confirm constituencies as per census.The population has increased a lot, it is also necessary to make new constituencies.Political parties agreed that elections should be held after constituencies, Now it cannot be said that elections should be held in 90 days,The supervisory setup is weak, there is a dire need for elections,

If the election is delayed by one or two months, what is wrong, More than 90 days have passed since the caretaker government in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Delaying elections is not in anyone’s favor. Mian Nawaz Sharif is returning home in early October.

My prayer and desire is that Nawaz Sharif takes over as Prime Minister. The experience of caretaker governments is left with us,The powers of the ruling government are being curtailed around the world, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program has increased the electricity and petroleum prices Powerful circles are being benefited by deviating from the law.Tax amnesty scheme came in 2019.

In the amnesty scheme it was legislated that assets would be confiscated,

If the law exists, what is the obstacle in its implementation, It is not enough to just watch the destruction and destruction, steps must be taken, Amnesty scheme should have been approved in Parliament,The IMF can also be approached again on the energy issue,

The question arises that who will protect the interests of the people?

How did the Election Commission suddenly get the idea of new constituencies?,

Some elements are doing economic terrorism with people, who will give the institutions which are being privatized

Where will we go if our institutions are bought by Jews or Hindus, What measures have our rulers taken apart from speeches, They will not do the reforms that are needed in the economy, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui