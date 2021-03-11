by Malik Zubair Awan

ISLAMABAD:It reveals that the Jewish and Qadiani lobby were not only indulged in immoral activities but also involved in the smuggling of young girls to Russian and Dubai for sex business.

The constitution is not being implemented anywhere, the name of the state of Madinah is being dusted in the eyes, it has been revealed that proper sex shops have been opened in the capital of Pakistan. Massage centers continue to be advertised with billboards and Penaflex.



Israeli Jewish agents are targeting the younger generation in the capital city and especially in Bahria Town through sheesha centers, massage centers, and various apps for a special purpose. Massage centers have been set up in a shop and two-room flats. Not only immoral acts taking place but the younger generation, especially girls from poor families, are being incited to sex trafficking by selling Locanto IDs.



The sale and purchase of pills and various narcotic drugs are going on in the sheesha centers millions of rupees are being collected from the young generation in the name of hanging-out parties and regular shares are being distributed to the officers sitting on administrative matters.



Despite notices from IG Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad, the young generation is being made addicted to drugs.

Are they blindfolded for a specific purpose?