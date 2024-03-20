The prize money of Pakistan Super League and India’s Women’s Premier League began to be compared.

Cricket fans are expressing surprise that PSL Season 9 winners Islamabad United received less prize money than Women’s Premier League (WPL) winners Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Pakistan Super League and India’s Women’s Premier League have ended this week, in which Indian media and social media users have started comparing the prize money received by the winning teams of both the leagues.

As the winning team of PSL received less prize money than the winning team of Women’s Premier League, there has been a lot of surprise over the low prize money of PSL.

Islamabad United won the PSL title for the third time while Royal Challenger Bangalore won the Women’s Premier League.

In comparison, in the Women’s Premier League, the winning team Royal Challenger Bangalore got INR 6 crore and the runner-up Delhi Capitals got INR 3 crore.

In the Indian Premier League, last year’s winner Chennai Super Kings got INR 20 crore and runner-up Gujarat Titans got INR 13 crore.

Indian media says that since the Indian board is the richest board in the world, so Indian leagues have more money than other leagues in the world.