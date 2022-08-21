JAKARTA: At the Simone Asia Pacific Cup in Indonesia on Saturday, Princess Mary Superal of the Philippines defeated a competitive field that included major champions to win her first ever international golf event.The inaugural tournament, the nation’s first contest since the 2012 Indonesia Ladies Open, had a field of 40 outstanding athletes and offered a total individual prize purse of $500,000.

Superal, 25, surged to victory with a five-under-par round at Jakarta’s Pondok Indah Golf Course to finish 12-under, three shots ahead of So Yeon Ryu, a former US Open champion from South Korea, and four shots ahead of the fourth-ranked player in the world. Superal remarked, “This is my first international victory as a professional, so it’s really meaningful to me.

“I’ve been looking forward to this time. I’m overjoyed. Her three birdies helped her take a two-shot advantage over her rivals after the first four holes, and she never lost again as she easily won.After the victory, she was given an award in the amount of $100,000, the highest check of her young career.I was simply going about my business and wanted only to concentrate on my game. That was a huge factor in me getting this victory, Superal remarked.