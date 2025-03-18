Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19 to 22. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the aim of the visit is to increase bilateral relations, economic cooperation and investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will also accompany Shehbaz Sharif during the visit, in addition to important federal ministers and senior government officials in the delegation.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman during the visit.

During the meeting, cooperation in various sectors, including trade, between the two countries will be discussed. During the meeting, the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine, will also be discussed.