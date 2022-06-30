Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised the Chinese business NORINCO’s interest in investing in Pakistan’s vast renewable energy potential on Thursday.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a high-level team from the Chinese state-owned company NORINCO (China North Industries Corporation), led by vice president Wang Xiaobing and CEO (Pakistan) Li Chen.

The NORINCO team expressed a strong desire to participate in a wide range of renewable energy projects in Pakistan, particularly in the wind corridor in Thatha, where a 100 MW wind power plant was proposed.The organisation also highlighted prospective investment opportunities in fibre optic along railway lines, copper and iron ore mining at known deposits, and urban infrastructure development.