Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has thanked and congratulated the nation for the successful conduct of the general elections 2024.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said in his statement that the efforts of the Election Commission, Interim Provincial Governments, Armed Forces, and Civil Armed Forces are commendable, I appreciate the efforts of the police, election staff, and media in conducting free elections.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said that this momentous occasion is proof of the resilience and strength of our democratic process, the participation and enthusiasm of the people of Pakistan has been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise.