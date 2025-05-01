Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again offered talks to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the report, sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the PTI Chairman to sit down and talk.

Shehbaz Sharif told the PTI Chairman that let’s sit down and talk, talks are the solution to all things, I have asked you to sit down and talk before, Barrister Gohar said “Insha Allah” in response to the dialogue.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah has also offered talks to the PTI.

The dialogue between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Barrister Gohar took place before the decision on reserved seats. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even got up in the National Assembly and came to shake hands with Barrister Gohar.