Islamabad: Shaza Fatima, who took oath as the Minister of State, was handed over the portfolio.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given Shaza Fatima the portfolio of Minister of State for Information Technology.

The Prime Minister handed over the portfolio of Minister of State for Information Technology to Shaza Fatima

Secretary to Prime Minister Asad Rehman Gilani has issued a notification to appoint Shaza Fatima as Minister of State for Information Technology.