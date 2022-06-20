ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a fresh policy focus and financial allocation to alleviate the suffering of refugees around the world on Monday.

On World Refugee Day, he tweeted, “From Syria to Palestine to Afghanistan, their suffering demands renewed policy emphasis and resources.”

Refugees, according to the prime minister, are “the worst victims of wars and conflicts,” in addition to being victims of poverty and economic inequality.

He urged a concerted international effort to assist underdeveloped countries that are assisting refugees.

“The international community should assist poor nations that are still hosting significant numbers of refugees,” he said.

Pakistan joined the international community in honouring World Refugee Day and expressed solidarity with refugees all across the world, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office on the occasion.

“On this Day, we should focus on the causes of forced displacement and reaffirm our commitment to finding long-term solutions for refugee situations, particularly through conflict prevention and resolution,” it stated.

According to the FO, the day was also an opportunity to reaffirm the international community’s commitment to refugee protection based on the idea of shared responsibilities and obligations.