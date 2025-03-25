A wave of terrorism has come to the country, may Allah Almighty save us from it, Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his Renowed Talk Show Sachi Baat he said that Irfan Siddiqui’s conversation with SK Niazi in the program ‘Sachi Baat’This is the last ten days of Ramadan, SK Niazi.May Allah Almighty forgive the mother of the Army Chief The wave of terrorism is increasing in the country, Unemployment is increasing in the country The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab are working hard, Terrorism is on the rise in Balochistan,

May Allah Almighty bless the country with the charity of Ramadan, May the country and people reap these blessings through Ramadan charity May the whole of Pakistan celebrate Eid with peace and prosperity, A wave of terrorism has come to the country, may Allah Almighty save us from it, May Allah Almighty forgive the mother of the Army Chief, A mother has a huge shadow, May Allah Almighty elevate the mother of the Army Chief, May Allah Almighty grant patience to the Army Chief and his family Founder meets PTI and comes out to perform this show,

When we went to meet Nawaz Sharif, police officers used to stand with us. The time for pampering is over, There are the same number of ministers in every era, Bilawal Bhutto met the Interior Minister in Lahore, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is here, Irfan Siddiqui PTI founder faces £190m case, PPP has some reservations on water issue, PPP is the party that continues the system, PPP is not a party that disrupts the system, We had contacted PTI on the occasion of 2024 but they did not agree, We have no objection if PPP forms alliance with PTI,

If they form a government through alliance, we will sit on the opposition benches, we have no problem, Such things happen in democracy No one has committed such corruption in the past, PT founder will not be forgiven for committing incidents like May 9, The constitution and law exist, the courts have to decide them, PTI founder’s release will only be through courts PTI party has disintegrated, Problems are solved through dialogue, but PTI people are not ready to listen to anyone. When something goes against the PTI’s sentiment, they start making noise, There is a lot of stubbornness among PTI people, which is why they are failing,

No one is going to be attacked, these are false rumors, Our delegation recently went to Afghanistan and spoke to them, Those in Balochistan who want to talk within the framework of the constitution can talk, Irfan Siddiqui There will be no talk with those who want to go to the mountains and make their point, Irfan Siddiqui