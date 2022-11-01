ISLAMABAD: An official statement on Tuesday revealed that the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for November by Rs2.96/kg to Rs204.16/kg.

Domestic LPG cylinders (11.8kg) now cost Rs34.91 more due to this hike, while commercial cylinders (45.4kg) would increase in cost by Rs134.The household cylinder of the liquefied gaseous fuel was priced at Rs2,374.25 last month, but it will cost Rs2,409.16 in November.

The cost of the industrial cylinder has also increased, reaching Rs9,269 now.The cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has already been decreased by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to Rs10.32/kg. A notification on the lowering of LPG rates to Rs10.32/kg was released by the OGRA.

For October 2022, the cost of LPG was set at Rs201.20/kg.The administration had yesterday kept the cost of gasoline products unchanged for the ensuing two weeks.This statement was made in advance of the meeting of the International Monetary Fund by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.