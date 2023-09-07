The price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by thousands of rupees for the third consecutive day.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold has decreased by 5 thousand 800 rupees to 2 lakh 16 thousand 500 rupees today.

Yesterday, the price of one tola of gold decreased by 10 thousand 500 rupees in the local exchange, while the price of gold per tola decreased by 6 thousand 300 rupees a day ago.

This week, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan has decreased by 23 thousand 300 rupees.

Apart from this, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by 4 thousand 972 rupees to 1 lakh 85 thousand 614 rupees.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the global market decreased by $5 to $1,921 per ounce.