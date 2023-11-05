The price of gold in the world market increased by 7 dollars and gold has become 2012 dollars per ounce

The price of gold in the country has increased by 200 rupees even today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, a slight increase of Rs.200 per tola of gold was recorded in the country, after which the price of gold per tola has become Rs.2 lakh 14 thousand 600.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by 172 rupees, after which 10 grams of gold has become 1 lakh 83 thousand 985 rupees.

