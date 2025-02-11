The Indian Cricket Board has also ignored doctors’ instructions for Bumrah’s fitness for the Champions Trophy despite his injury, which could put his career in jeopardy.

According to Indian media reports, the most important bowler of the Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah, has resumed net practice at the National Cricket Academy.

Doctors had advised him to take complete rest for five weeks after his injury, during which the BCCI urged Bumrah to get himself fit before the Champions Trophy.

It is being said that Bumrah can show an extraordinary performance in the Champions Trophy, however, fans are now worried that his career may end due to one event.