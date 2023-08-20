The Ministry of Law and Justice has expressed serious concern over President Arif Alvi’s recent tweet regarding the signing of the Army Act Amendment Bill and the Official Secrets Act.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, it is said that according to Article 75 of the Constitution, any bill is sent to the President of Pakistan for approval, then the President has two options, the President approves or deals with specific observations. Submit to Parliament, Article 75 of the Constitution provides no third option.

The Ministry of Law and Justice says that in the present case, the President did not fulfill the constitutional requirements of Article 75 and the President deliberately delayed the approval of the Bills. The move is against the spirit of the Constitution.