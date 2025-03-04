The President will address a joint session of Parliament on March 10, while the National Assembly will meet on March 11. The government has withdrawn the NAB amendments from Kabul.

According to Express News, the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the chairmanship of Mahmood Bashir Work, in which some of the PSDP projects of the Ministry of Law were approved, while more details were sought on some.

In the meeting, the Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice said that the records of the federal courts have been computerized and automated, the system has also been automated in the Federal Courts of Balochistan, and an online system will be started in prisons next year.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that governments around the world give them for mediation and arbitration, this is our model project, you will see things completed in a year, all four provinces have approved resolutions for mediation, a new law is being brought.

The Federal Law Minister told the committee that there is a joint session of Parliament on March 10, the President will address the first day, I have just moved the summary of the joint session, the National Assembly will meet on March 11.

While giving a briefing on the PSDP projects for next year, the officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice said that the Ministry of Law and Justice has proposed 13 projects, in which a case flow management system has been created for the federal courts.

It was informed in the briefing that 13 major jails of Pakistan are being linked to the courts, the funds received for the last year have been used.

The Law Secretary said that cases have been automated in the federal capital, the same system is going to be implemented in other provinces as well, all provinces have passed resolutions in its favor.

He said that all the courts in Islamabad have been automated, banking courts have been linked to this system throughout the country.

Committee member Chingiz Khan said that special courts were created only to accommodate some people, we want them to get justice quickly, one of our banking courts is towards the east and the other towards the west, things are distributed in banking courts.

He said that bribes are given in banking courts to see how to prolong the case.