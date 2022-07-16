ISALAHABAD: The youth bulge in Pakistan, according to President Dr. Arif Alvi, needs to be educated, especially in the field of information technology, to help the nation advance and develop.

During a virtual speech to the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America, he said these things (APPNA).

He said that Pakistan’s digital skills initiative has given 2.4 million young people the necessary abilities to enter the employment market.

He claimed to be aware of the difficulties doctors had in establishing the APPNA organisation in the United States.

He commended the organisation for its 45 years of service to the Pakistani community and American culture.

He remarked, “We acknowledge the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora.”He continued by saying that the group had helped Pakistan’s health system advance.

Dr. Alvi emphasised the need of telehealth promotion and suggested setting up a helpline so that individuals may obtain medical care online.

He lamented the fact that Pakistani professionals, doctors, and engineers had to leave their nation due to a lack of possibilities.He claimed to have observed the peculiar state of the Pakistani diaspora while residing in Michigan, a state in the United States, and to have witnessed their fervent desire to maintain their cultural traditions and values as well as their relationship with Pakistan.

Every civilization, according to the president, has good societal values, such as caring for the old and loving your family and children.

