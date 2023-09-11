The credit for the dollar going down goes to Army Chief, Malik Bustan

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that The President of the State is currently the Interim President, If the President gives the date of the elections, the Election Commission will reject it, The situation is unclear in the current situation, Caretaker government is making efforts to revive the economy, Caretaker government is trying to stop electricity theft, Matters will not be resolved until permanent government comes he added.

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan talk in Sachi Baat program. The credit for the dollar going down goes to Army Chief, Malik Bustan. Today, the dollar reached 299 in the open market and will reach 295 by tomorrow, If the big mafia is dealt with, China will also be controlled, Fix the economy first, Inshallah the election will also be held,

The country is in dire need of political stability, Chairman Forex Exchange The caretaker government should sit all the stakeholders at one table and take decisions, The caretaker government will not compromise on the issue of smuggling, Everyone should be equal before the law, When a law is made, all must live within its ambit, The Facilitation Council has decided to bring the dollar up to 250, If theft of electricity and gas is stopped, it will become cheaper,

Free units of WAPDA employees should be abolished and allowance should be given, No matter how much the election is delayed, At one time there were similar conditions in Bangladesh, today it is stable, Everyone should come together in the interest of the country, end the differences, the country is prosperous Don’t create more problems to solve problems,

Sit down and divide the problems and move towards solutions, Law enforcement will lead to improvement, The Army Chief has encouraged the nation in the face of despair, At this time, the Army Chief has proved to be a ray of light in the darkness, If Pakistan leaves the IMF program, it will be able to make its own decisions,