The present government is doing its best to improve,

If the IMF program is done, the problems will be solved,

In the current situation, it seems impossible for politicians to sit together,

Increasing the number of judges is a good idea, said

At least 50,000 cases are to be resolved in the Supreme Court,

The talk of increasing the age limit of judges is meaningful,

Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani does not support the issue of increasing the age limit of judges

There is a need to amend the constitution to increase the age limit of judges for which the required number is not met,

After the age of 65, human thinking power decreases,

Political parties are acting like children at present,

Criticize each other, no need for abuse and threats,

Such politics will harm democracy and another force will get a chance,

The government should play its role as the government and the opposition should play the role of the opposition,

Harassment from one side and push and shove from the other side are not in anyone’s favor,

Yesterday’s picketing in Parliament was totally inappropriate,

Founder PTI was always against the institutions, now talks about talking to them,

Our politicians depend on institutions, solve your own political issues,

Parliament is a legislative body, Parliament also has certain rights,

Judiciary has unnecessarily become involved in politics by going to the courts for political cases,

Only one meeting was delayed, in return for which the dignity of Parliament was undermined,

The problem is the country at the moment, the constitution and the law have been taken hostage, Iqbal Khan

Last night was very heavy on us, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Khan was very worried

Muslims around the world consider Pakistan as the fortress of Islam, PTI leader Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan, the founder of PTI, is guilty of not recognizing Israel

Why is the country being looted by making democracy a ladder? PTI leader Iqbal Khan

We don’t care about anyone, but we can care about the destruction of the country, PTI leader Iqbal Khan

People supported Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2018 election as well, Iqbal Khan

Unfortunately, our politicians are ready to cross all limits to win elections, Shaikh Usmani

The elections of 70 were supposed to be fair, but now it seems that they were not fair either, Shaikh Usmani

If everything is left to the people who count the votes, something will definitely go wrong, Justice (R) Shaikh Usmani

Electronic voting is the only means in the country to ensure free and fair elections, Shaikh Usmani

PTI is the party that claims to bring real freedom to this country, Iqbal Khan

Founder PTI is serving jail time for real freedom and welfare of people, PTI leader Iqbal Khan

Institutions are trying to suppress Tehreek-e-Insaf and terrorists are walking freely, Iqbal Khan

People who come to power through Form 47 are not good for the country,

This country belongs to all of us, we have sacrificed life and wealth for it,

Founder PTI’s assets are dedicated to this country, PTI leader

We will never go against the rule of law and constitution,

There will be a time when the founder PTI will be on the chair and it will all be on the streets,

The founder of PTI is neither corrupt nor does politics for corruption,

At the time of regime change, the founder speaks against PTI,

In politics, there is no end to the letter, there will be a Lahore Jalsa on September 22, Iqbal Khan

Those who want real freedom in the country, come to participate in this meeting,

Have faith in Allah Almighty, don’t be disappointed, the situation will definitely improve,

Nuclear Pakistan is knocking in the eyes of the enemies of the country,

Politicians have to think together and save the country,

The IMF is making us dance threefold, we have to come to our senses,

God is Pakistan, then we are all, if the country does not exist, there will be nothing left, the country is

IMF is deliberately imposing strict conditions on Pakistan,