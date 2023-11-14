Due to low oil prices in the global market, the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are also likely to decrease.

According to the sources, the price of petrol and high-speed diesel in Pakistan is likely to decrease by 8 to 10 rupees per liter from November 15.

Sources say that the price of kerosene is likely to decrease by 4 and a half rupees per liter, while the price of light diesel may also decrease by 16 rupees to 50 paise per liter.

Ogra will send the summary regarding the prices of petroleum products to the Ministry of Petroleum on November 15, on which a final decision will be taken after consulting the caretaker prime minister.