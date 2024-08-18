The ongoing electricity crisis in Pakistan is proving to be more than just an economic challenge; it is quickly becoming a political quagmire for the government. This reality was starkly highlighted by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s recent ‘address to the nation,’ where he personally announced electricity subsidies for middle-class consumers. His involvement in this announcement suggests a desperate attempt to stave off a potential political crisis, particularly in Punjab, a region that has traditionally been a stronghold for his party.

Nawaz Sharif’s direct engagement in offering relief measures indicates his awareness of the declining support for the PML-N, largely due to the crushing effects of inflation and skyrocketing energy prices. It appears that he believes his personal intervention could help reclaim voters who have drifted away, a notion underscored by his decision to bypass both the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister in making this announcement. This move suggests that Mr. Sharif is banking on his own popularity, which he seemingly perceives as higher than that of his daughter, the Punjab Chief Minister, and his brother, the Prime Minister.

The decision to focus electricity subsidies specifically on Punjab also brings to light the growing trend of provincial autonomy in the energy sector, a development both intentional and incidental. Since the 18th Amendment, provinces have been increasingly assertive in pursuing their own energy solutions, particularly in the realm of cheaper, renewable, and hydropower generation. Both Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have made strides in developing their own transmission networks, reflecting a broader awareness among provinces of the severe impacts of high energy prices and frequent blackouts, particularly in areas with low bill recovery rates.

However, the financial capability to implement such subsidies varies widely across the provinces. Punjab’s ability to reallocate Rs45 billion from its budget to provide significant consumer relief for those using up to 500 units of electricity per month during August and September is a luxury not all provinces can afford. In contrast, provinces like KP and Balochistan are grappling with significant financial distress, despite receiving an increased share from the federal divisible pool under the NFC award. Both provinces are struggling to balance their budgets and generate the surplus required by the federal government to keep the consolidated fiscal deficit within the limits prescribed by the IMF. Even Sindh, which has made some headway in energy autonomy, has limited capacity to offer similar subsidies if the PPP were to consider following Punjab’s lead.

While the PML-N hopes that this relief measure will bolster its political standing in Punjab, it risks alienating voters in other provinces, where the burden of high electricity prices remains unrelieved. This regional disparity could fuel resentment towards the PML-N in these provinces, potentially diminishing the party’s support base outside Punjab. However, from a strategic standpoint, the party leadership may view the potential loss of support in smaller provinces as a lesser concern compared to the imperative of securing their dominance in Punjab.

A more immediate and pressing concern for the PML-N, however, is the reaction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF’s executive board is on the verge of approving a $7 billion deal with Pakistan, and the lender had previously expressed displeasure at a similar subsidy offered by the federal government to lifeline consumers. It remains to be seen whether the IMF will overlook Punjab’s substantial fiscal outlay for these electricity subsidies.

In conclusion, while the electricity subsidies may offer temporary political relief for the PML-N in Punjab, they come with significant risks. The party must carefully weigh the potential backlash from other provinces and the possible repercussions from the IMF. The broader challenge for Pakistan remains addressing the root causes of the energy crisis and ensuring equitable relief measures across all provinces, without jeopardizing the country’s economic stability or its relationships with international financial institutions.