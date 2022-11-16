When we say a word about Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ICESCO, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, who provides exceptional services in promoting fundamental human values such as moral purity, integrity and justice, humanism, compassion, goodness, and helping people when she falls, it is definitely meantabout being the favorite and dearest person for the people.

Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, has become a spiritual friend of countless people as the author of different projects during her great and multifaceted activities. Her main aim and policy are to preserve the life of Azerbaijan, to promote Azerbaijan. It is a policy to introduce Azerbaijan in the world panorama with its realities.

Among the large-scale programs and projects of Mehriban Aliyeva is the goal of improving the education system and ensuring its integration into the world education system. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s “New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan” Program managed by her has led to numerous achievements in the field of education. Thus, within the framework of this project, hundreds of schools, dozens of kindergartens and specialized children’s schools were built, renovated and equipped with high standards. Such modern schools open new horizons and create new opportunities for students.

Mehriban Aliyeva does not get tired of her multifaceted activities. She is inspired by every work she does, and she is put in front of the implementation of a new project.

“When a person internally believes that the work she is doing is right, good and necessary, she works with enthusiasm, and physical fatigue is compensated by spiritual satisfaction,” Mehriban Aliyeva says.

The activity of the First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva is the best example and presentation of the business acumen and patriotism of Azerbaijani women. Mehriban Aliyeva has created the most magnificent examples of the mission of serving the people in the image of an Azerbaijani woman on all the platforms where she has been presented. The events held by the Friends of Azerbaijani Culture Foundation, headed by Mehriban Aliyeva, successfully promote our culture all over the world.

For more than 18 years, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been known as an address of hope and refuge, persistently conveys the truth of Azerbaijan to the world, contributes to the preservation of our national culture, and closely participates in the reconstruction of orphanages and boarding schools and kindergartens.

Mehriban Aliyeva is one of the main promoters of multiculturalism values today. She is one of the selfless organizers of the “Baku Process”, which our country continues with great success in this direction and which is assessed by influential structures such as the top leadership of the UN. She is one of the rare personalities who proudly holds the title of Goodwill Ambassador of both UNESCO and ICESCO at the same time.

The First Vice-President has been honorably fulfilling the mission of promotion and protection of intangible cultural heritage for many years. At the same time, she is continuously working in the direction of bringing the truth about our history and our country to the world community.

Mehriban Aliyeva, who was a member of the Milli Majlis in 2005-2017, has meritorious services in the development of parliamentarism traditions. The inter-parliamentary friendship groups headed by Mehriban Aliyeva played a big role in the development of Azerbaijan’s international relations.

Since February 2017, Mehriban Aliyeva has started a completely new mission. On February 21 of the same year, the appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as the First Vice President of Azerbaijan by the order of President Ilham Aliyev was a decision that pleased all our people and was appreciated by all levels of society.

During the most intense days of the coronavirus pandemic, our people witnessed Mehriban Aliyeva’s sensitive attitude to this problem. The charity carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provided great financial and moral support to thousands of families and elderly people.

During the Second Karabakh War, Mehriban Aliyeva took direct control of the treatment of our heroic soldiers and officers wounded in the battles, and was met with the deep sympathy of our people. The services of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the rehabilitation of our young soldiers and officers who lost their health during the 44-day Patriotic War are unparalleled. Even today, the fund does not spare help to those who need attention and care. After the Patriotic War, the projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to the restoration of our historical and national monuments in Karabakh and East Zangezur once again became an expression of Mehriban Aliyeva’s love for the country. ‘

It is no coincidence that she has been awarded numerous prestigious international awards over the past years. Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the Heydar Aliyev Order and the Heydar Aliyev Award. France’s “Legion of Honor”, Russia’s “Friendship” and “For services to the province of Astrakhan”, Italy’s Knight Grand Cross “For services”, Vatican’s Grand Cross of the Order of Pius IX, Poland’s “Services” Grand Commander’s Cross, Pakistan’s “Hilal-e Pakistan”, “Sreten” of Serbia, “Commander’s Cross” of Hungary “For Services”, Orders of St. Melaksima Knyaginya Olga of the Russian Provaslav Church II degree, “Golden Mozart” medal of UNESCO, Gold medal of the UN World Intellectual Property Organization, Gold medal of the Crans Montana Forum and the “Prix de la Fondation” award, the Supreme Order of the European Olympic Committee, the Supreme Order of the International Fair Games Committee, the Medal “For Special Services” of the International Fair Games Committee, the Gold Medal of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the Honorary Diploma of the State of Kuwait, the World Health Organization Executive Committee award, “Golden heart” international award, “Olympic Excellence” special honor of the International Olympic Academy award, honorary award of the Turkish-German Friendship Federation and other awards are the value given to her works and merits.

After the Patriotic War, our state entered a new stage of its development history. At this stage, Mehriban Aliyeva makes worthy contributions to the development policy of President Ilham Aliyev. Mehriban Aliyeva, together with President Ilham Aliyev, is walking around our lands liberated from occupation, working for the restoration of our historical and cultural monuments destroyed by the enemy.

She stands shoulder to shoulder with our President and our people who areturning our homelands in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into paradise!

Dr. Khayala MAMMADOVA, Head, International Multicultural Network, Azerbaijan Chair, Global Cooperation and Analytical Research Center Public Union, Azerbaijan