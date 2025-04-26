Lahore: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab leader Hassan Murtaza has criticized the change of Deputy Commissioner after the by-election schedule in Sialkot and said that the provincial government of the Muslim League (N) has resorted to high tactics after panicking.

Leader PPP Hassan Murtaza said that the change of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot after the PP-52 schedule was announced is an open fraud, under which law is the Punjab administration making appointments and transfers in Sialkot after the election schedule was announced.

He said that the provincial government of the Muslim League (N) has resorted to high tactics after panicking, the Chief Election Commissioner should immediately take notice of the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot.

Hassan Murtaza said that posting cannot be done after the election schedule even by taking charge from anyone, government officers should serve the state instead of an individual, the PPP protests this and demands immediate notice from the Election Commission.

They said that now that the nomination papers have been submitted, they are panicking. What will these people do when the election field is opened?

The PPP leader said that the Election Commission should establish its writ in the constituencies where by-elections are being held.