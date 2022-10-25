ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to establish a judicial panel to look into the murder of renowned journalist and presenter Arshad Sharif.According to a statement from the Federal Information Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Prime Minister has decided to create a judicial panel that would be presided over by a judge from the High Court and have members from the media and civil society.

She went on to say that PM Shehbaz made this choice in order to learn the truth about what really happened when the late journalist was killed.On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (CJ IHC) heard a request to establish a fact-finding committee to look into the death of Arshad Sharif. The petitioner’s attorney, Shoaib Razak, appeared before the court.

The court wanted to know if anyone had visited Arshad Sharif’s family and if they needed any assistance.In response, the deceased’s remains will arrive in Pakistan today (Tuesday), and the court has been asked to convene a judicial panel to look into the matter.

The creation of a commission at this moment would be pointless, according to CJ IHC, who also suggested that the media organisations be kept informed about the investigation.The Deputy Attorney General also informed the court that the Kenyan government would submit a report and asked that the matter be continued if the applicant objections to Kenya’s report.The case hearing was later postponed by the IHC for a week.